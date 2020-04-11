Spring Sports Canceled: Reactions from Local High School Coach, Player

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Less than a month after the AAA announced the suspension of spring sports, the organization made it official that they would be canceled.

Robinson soccer coach Todd Eskola and baseball player Brett Gastman (Jr.) spoke with FOX16’s Nick Walters on their thoughts after the news that devastated thousands of student-athletes.

An analogy given by Gastman: “It’s like you’re reading a book and you get to the climax, it’s a really juicy part of the story. And then ‘boom,’ you lose the book, you’re never able to read it again and you’re like ‘man, I really wish I could have seen what happened.’ It’s tough.”