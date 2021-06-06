Standout TE Tyrus Washington Talks Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star tight end Tyrus Washington spent his first official visit at Arkansas and left very impressed.

Washington, 6-4, 230, left Fayetteville on Sunday and apparently couldn’t have been any more impressed with the visit.

“Great, great,” Washington said. “I loved every second of it.”

Washington talked about what he considered the highlight of the visit.

“Probably the stadium,” Washington said. “It’s bigger and better than I imagined, really, most of the places.”

He visited with teammate Jaron Willis, a linebacker. What did the visit do for Arkansas’ chances of signing you?

“Boosted it a lot,” Washington said. “Boosted it real good. Fayetteville is kind of like Lee County, country, out in the open and spaced out. Not like the big city. You can drive any way you want without getting into traffic. It’s out in the open. It’s just better. I don’t like being in traffic, big buildings and all of that. I don’t like that type of stuff.”

Cody Kennedy has shifted from coaching the tight ends to the offensive line.

“He was cool, I liked him,” Washington said. “But it’s always next man up. Whoever comes in, I’m pretty sure he’s going to bring in somebody great, so it’s all going to be okay.”

Did Coach Kennedy indicate who it might be replacing him?

“Not yet, but he probably will today,” Washington said.

This was your first visit who else are you going to see?

“After this I’ve got UCF next week, then I’ve got Cincinnati and then Kansas State,” Washington said.

When could a decision come?

“July 7,” Washington said.

As a junior, he caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns.