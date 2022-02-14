FAYETTEVILLE — Albany (Ga.) Dougherty Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Stantavious Smith has narrowed his 30 offers down to 10 schools.

Smith, 6-3, 265, has Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Georgia, Oregon, Jackson State, Penn State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and South Carolina in his Top 10 he released Monday. Arkansas offered Smith on July 7, 2020.

Smith helped Dougherty to a 10-3 this past fall. Smith finshed his junior season with 92 tackles, 55 solo, 14 for loss, eight sacks, four quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and a recovered one.

Defensive line is one of the priorities for Arkansas in the Class of 2023. The Hogs have a commitment from Mansfield (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 250.

