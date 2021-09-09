Star City’s CJ Turner Pulling in Offers, Will Attend Arkansas, Texas Game

FAYETTEVILLE — Star City Class of 2023 athlete CJ Turner is one of the state’s top prospects and he plans to take an unofficial visit to the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Turner, 6-1, 200, plays on both sides of the football at Star City, but thinks he will likely be on defense in college.

“I know some of them want me for safety and some for linebacker,” Turner said. “It really doesn’t matter.”

Turner is excited to see a college game and especially one pitting Arkansas against Texas.

“I’m looking for a great environment,” Turner said. “Somewhere that I can just enjoy myself. I grew up watching the Razorbacks.”

Turner has outstanding speed having been timed at 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. He’s someone who could play running back and wide receiver in addition to safety and linebacker with his versatility.

“I’m really versatile,” Turner said. “You can’t block me, I get around blocks really good and go make a play.”

Turner holds offers from Arkansas State, Tulane, Kansas, Colorado and Memphis. Turner talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m just looking for a home,” Turner said. “Somewhere I can build my trust around and be there three to four years.”

What would an offer to Arkansas mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” Turner said. “Just growing up in this state and being able to play for your home state would be a blessing.”

Turner came to an elite camp at Arkansas this past summer and worked with Michael Scherer.

“I loved him,” Turner said. “He pushed me to do every drill right and work hard.”

Star City is off to a 1-1 start on the season having defeated Forrest City 35-0 and fell to Stuttgart 35-14. They have a bye this week, but will host Hampton in a non-conference game next Friday. Turner talked about his goals for this season.

“Personally I just want to make every play count and for team goal I want us to win conference,” Turner said.

He plays outside linebacker, wide receiver and running back for the Bulldogs. How would he rate his performance after two games so far this season?

“I feel like the first game we executed well and I did pretty good,” Turner said. “The second game we started off good and then after half we started getting a little sluggish.”

Click here for his highlights.

2023 LB CJ Turner (@TheCjTurner) can make plays on both sides of the ball! 🦈 @ArElite100 pic.twitter.com/guRkAqaZjz — Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) September 4, 2021