SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – The 31st-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks posted a 1-under-par round of 287 and finished ninth with a 54-hile total of 885 at the 1tth annual CABO COLLEGIATE, played this year at TOC San Antonio’ Oaks Course (par 72, 7.034 yards).

Seventh-ranked Oklahoma won the event with a three-day total of 860 (-4) thanks to a 10-under-par round Wednesday. The Sooners held off #4 Florida State, who posted a 12-under round to finish at 861, to win by one stroke. Texas A&M, ranked 15th, was the only other team under par for the event, finishing with a 1-under-par score of 863.