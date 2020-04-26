Sylvan Hills Product, ASU Mid-South Signee Has Drive-By Celebration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While most public gatherings are closed down, some are too special to not try to make safe and possible.

Sylvan Hills guard Jaaron Harriott signed on to Arkansas State Mid-South on Saturday. Instead of doing so in solitude, his family set up a drive-by party in his Little Rock neighborhood so family and friends could join in on the moment.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits the celebration, speaking with Jaaron, his mother, his head coach, and his uncle & youth team head coach to hear more about the moment.