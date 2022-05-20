FAYETTEVILLE — Class of 2023 Shreveport (La.) Northwood three-star defensive end Ta’Derius Collins was offered a scholarship today by the University of Arkansas.

Collins, 6-4, 250, is impressed with Arkansas’ D-line coaches Deke Adams and Keith “Big Glitch” Jones. He talked about what the offer means to him.

“It means a lot because me and Coach Keith Jones and Coach Deke Adams already had already started a bit of a relationship,” Collins said. “It really felt good to get the offer knowing I have a good relationship with them.”

He talked about what it is about Adams and Jones he likes.

“I just like they don’t just talk to me as a recruit,” Collins said. “They talk to me with regular conversation just building a relationship.”

Collins plans to take a visit to Arkansas and see it for the first time.

“I am getting my (official visit) schedule ready right now,” Collins said.

Collins has some things he’s looking for in a college.

“Just a brotherhood and family vibe,” Collins said. “Academics, that comes first, then brotherhood and vibe around the campus.”

Collins has a long list of offers and talked about what he feels are his strengths.

“I’m real physical and I have a high motor,” Collins said. “I’m real fast for my size and I use my hands real well.”

Collins took notice when the Razorbacks went 9-4 in 2021 beating LSU as well as winning the Outback Bowl as defeating Texas and Texas A&M.

“The one that caught my attention was when they beat LSU,” Collins said. “I actually like the defense and the scheme. I think I would fit in.”

Collins holds offers from, in addition to Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, Missouri, Louisville, Kansas State, Grambling State, Indiana, Minnesota, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, UCF, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Tulsa and Northwestern State.

Click here for his highlights.