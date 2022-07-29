By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host over 20 recruits Saturday for the Tailgate on the Hill.

This event will mark the last big recruiting event prior to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. Many of the recruits visiting are already committed to the Razorbacks, but some key underclassmen are slated to be on campus as well.

Among the recruits present will be at least 14 who are committed for the Class of 2023. Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 225, continues to be the lone commitment in 2024 for the Razorbacks. Russell committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6 while at Lakeside. As a sophomore, Russell rushed 141 times for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

A pair of very talented 2024 recruits from Allen (Texas) High School will be back at Arkansas this weekend. Both have visited previously and each has an offer from the Hogs among long list of schools. Quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-1, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, are key targets for the Hogs.

In 2021, Hawkins completed 162 of 250 passes for 2,816 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 98 times for 685 yards and eight touchdowns. Hawkins has Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan State and others already offered him. Mitchell has a long list of offers too. Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee among them.

Class of 2025 quarterback Garyt Odom, 6-0, 170, and 2023 linebacker JT Odom, 6-2, 220, will also be on campus. They are the son of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. The younger Odom has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Purdue, Middle Tennessee State, UTSA and North Texas.

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep Class of 2025 running back Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185, has approximately 20 offers. He visited Arkansas in January for a Prospect Day. Among the offers for Parker are Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Waco (Texas) Connally Class of 2024 cornerback Kobe Black, 6-0, 190, has a long list of offers. Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Michigan State, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC are among the offers.

Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley Class of 2024 athlete Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 175, is the younger brother of Arkansas safety commitment TJ Metcalf. Tevis was offered by the Hogs on Feb. 23.

Southlake Carroll Class of 2024 kicker Kyle Lemmermann, 6-2, 185, is a five-star kicker and 4.5-star punter who plans to visit the Hogs on Saturday. Lemmermann has a very strong leg.

Among the 2023 commitments known to be planning the visit on Saturday are Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 225, Mansfield (Texas) defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 265, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron linebacker Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, Oxford (Miss.) linebacker Alex Sanford, 6-3, 240, Eudora (Kan.) tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 240, North Little Rock defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr., 6-7, 253, Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-4, 320, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater defensive lineman Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 310, East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Paris Patterson, 6-6, 345, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley safety TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 185, and the Bixby (Okla.) pair of tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and safety Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180.