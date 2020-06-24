Talented Cornerback James Monds III Discusses New Offer From Arkansas, Scott Fountain and More

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas is the latest offer for Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood Class of 2022 cornerback James Monds III.

Monds, 5-11, 175, talked about the offer from Arkansas’ Scott Fountain on Tuesday evening.

“I talked to coach Fountain,” Monds said. “It went good. He seems like a nice guy. I want to get to know him more and see how things go.”

Monds has over 20 offers prior to his junior year of high school. Any surprise you have that many offers this quickly?

“To be honest with the season I had I was kinda expecting it,” Monds said. “I knew they were gonna come about. I just didn’t know when they were gonna come about to be honest.”

Arkansas fans go show my guy some love 😎 Start the 22’ class strong 🐗 https://t.co/GWlYCbtwmk — ✞𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@LucasColeyQB) June 23, 2020

In addition to talking to Fountain, Monds also heard from recent Arkansas commitment quarterback Lucas Coley.

“I talked to Lucas earlier,” Monds said. “He texted me and was just telling what it’s like up at Arkansas. Like how you can come in and play right away type of thing.”

Monds talked a little more about Arkansas.

“It looks like a pretty nice place,” Monds said. “I feel I could come in and play right away. I just feel like their defense I could fit in really well.”

Monds admitted there’s one school he followed growing up.

“Growing up I really liked FSU,” Monds said. “I had a couple of cousins that played for that team. It’s kinda second nature.”

Monds’ family has a strong line of athletes in it. Among them are his father James who played at Toledo and Bethune-Cookman, a cousin who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and an uncle who played at Nebraska and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as the cousins at Florida State. His father has had a strong influence on his career.

“Most definitely,” Monds said. “He really taught me the game. At the school I was at last year he was watching film and breaking it down before the play happened. He would say do this and do this. It started transforming to the game and I ended up having the season I had.”

As a sophomore, Monds had 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and picked off five passes returning three for touchdowns. Monds gave a scouting report on himself describing what he feels are his strengths and area he needs to work on.

“I feel like my strengths on the field are my ability to catch the ball and bring it back the other way,” Monds said. “I feel like I have great coverage skills. I feel like the area I need to improve the most is form tackling.”

Monds and his teammates are back practicing now, but he talked about how he handled his training during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Today was actually our second day of practice,” Monds said. “But before practice I would go to the beach and workout with my trainer. We would just go from there at the beach.”

Among Monds’ offers in addition to Arkansas are Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Penn State and many others. Monds owns a 4.3 grade-point average as well.