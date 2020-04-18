Talented Running Back Places Arkansas in Top 10

FAYETTEVILLE — Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel Class of 2021 three-star running back Logan Diggs has the Razorbacks among his 10 favorites.

Diggs, 6-0, 187, announced his Top 10 on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“Look how God blessed me again, took so many losses can’t believe I finally get to win..” #Top10



*Recruitment still open* pic.twitter.com/Fh3htrgVEv — Logan Diggs (@lodigg3_) April 18, 2020

In addition to Arkansas, Diggs has USC, Nebraska, Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss on his list. He narrowed his list to 10 from approximately 25 offers.

As a junior while helping lead Archbishop Rummel to a perfect 13-0 record, Diggs carried 165 times for 924 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 26 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 22 yards.

Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith re-offered him on March 2. He was originally by Arkansas on Nov. 7, 2019, when Jeff Traylor extended him the scholarship.

After talking with @FBCoachJSmith , I am Extremely honored and blessed to be re-offered by The University of Arkansas.. #WPS🐗🔴 pic.twitter.com/ouk178qdpC — Logan Diggs (@lodigg3_) March 3, 2020

