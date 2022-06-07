FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior defensive tackle Taurean Carter was having an excellent spring, but on the third play of the April 16 scrimmage he went down on the field.

Sam Pittman provided an injury update on the squad Tuesday when doing a Zoom conference with the beat reporters.

“Everybody, we believe, is going to be ready to go throughout the summer,” Pittman said. “Now there might be some limitations, but we believe by August the 4th, reporting day, as of right now – You could have injuries in the summer time as well – but as of right now we feel like we’ll have the full team. The only question mark might be Taurean Carter. It might take him a little bit longer to get ready, but we don’t know at this point. That would be probably the only question mark that would be there.”

Carter had to be helped to the sideline and has since had surgery for a knee injury suffered that day. Pittman was asked if there’s hope he can play at some point this season?

“We’re hoping,” Pittman said. “We’re hoping. Some kids heal faster than others. So, we’re hoping. He’s working awful hard to heal up, to get his injury healed up as fast as possible. But, there are restrictions obviously on the injury that he had. He’s working his tail off. If there’s anybody that’s going to get back at some point this year, I believe it’d be him, though. He’s got a strong desire to do that… along with Dominique Johnson. Dominique Johnson’s down there running right now. He’s looking good.”

In 2021, Carter had 24 tackles, including eight solo, three for loss, a sack and one pass breakup. He and redshirt senior Isaiah Nichols drew constant praise from Pittman and other players.

A defensive lineman the Razorbacks did get back after he was granted a seventh season since high school is defensive end Dorian Gerald. He was in the transfer portal, but once he was cleared Pittman made contact with Gerald.

“Great question, there were several things that went through with Dorian,” Pittman said. “Before the 85-85, the number was 25 plus seven. Then it went to 85. We didn’t have a scholarship. Nor did I believe Dorian would get cleared to participate either by the seventh year or physically. He received both of those late about a day or two after the 85 for 85 came out. We had an available scholarship. I called him and asked if he’d like to come back because I believe he can help the football team when healthy. He’s showed that when healthy. So, we offered him a scholarship and he accepted. The first two days in here he is working his tail off. More important than anything, the kids were really excited to see him come back.”

Gerald came to Arkansas from College of the Canyons (Calif.) in the Class of 2018. Injuries have limited him much of his time with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas will open the 2022 season in Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they host Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.