FAYETTEVILLE — Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Tay’Shawn Wilson turned some heads at Arkansas on Sunday when he ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the prospect camp.

Wilson, 5-9, 170, has 19 offers including Texas, Baylor and Houston. Wilson has some fast times in track, but he talked about if the 4.28 took him by surprise.

“It really did,” Wilson said. “My last camp I ran a 4.34 so I wanted to beat that. I came out here and ran my hardest and show the coaches what I could do.”

Wilson talked about what the coaches said to him when he ran the blazing time in the 40.

“They told me to run it again,” Wilson said. “So I ran it again and I ran the same thing. They were like ‘Ok, then’. Because like the first time they didn’t believe it. So I ran it again and ran the same thing to show what I could do.”

He has a personal best of 10.42 in the 100-meter dash and 21.04 in the 200. This was Wilson’s first visit to Arkansas.

“I love it,” Wilson said. “Like all the DB coaches I love them. All the coaches showed interest in me. They love me. So it’s been a great time out here.”

What would an offer from the Razorbacks mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” Wilson said. “It was my first time out here and I really love all the coaches. All of them been talking to me. It would really mean a lot to me.”

As a junior, Wilson had 30 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.