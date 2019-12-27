Teams Arrive for King Cotton Classic

PINE BLUFF, AR – Now in its 20th year, the three-day tournament will kick off with six games on Friday, Dec. 27; six on Saturday, Dec. 28; and five on Monday, Dec. 30. The full schedule and information about this year’s teams can be found at kingcottonclassic.org.

Order 3-day passes or general admission tickets online at kingcottonclassic.org or itickets.com/events/438226 or by phone at 1-800-965-9324.

Teams will begin arriving as early as Thursday, Dec. 26, with out-of-state flight arrivals at Clinton National Airport at 8:20 a.m. for Corona Centennial (California) and 10:50 a.m. for NSU University School (Florida) and Orr Academy (Illinois).

Teams will participate in orientation, practices and community service projects throughout the day on Thursday, including visits to nursing homes, day cares, special treatment centers, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center.

The Teams (Friday Games)

With two local Pine Bluff teams, the Regional Bracket games will feature Yazoo City of Mississippi and Pine Bluff Dollarway with a 12pm tip and Ft. Bend Hightower of Texas and Pine Bluff High School with a 7pm tip. Yazoo City is coming off last year’s 30-1 season.

Game 1 (2:30pm) of our National Division bracket will feature Chicago’s Orr Academy and Mississippi’s Raymond High. Both hold three consecutive state title championships and top five state rankings with Raymond at number three in Mississippi and Orr Academy ranked number five in Illinois.

Game 2 (4pm) of our National Division bracket will feature Corona Centennial of California and Bryant High School. Now ranked in the top 20 nationally, Corona Centennial won the prestigious Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas last weekend by beating three top 50 teams, including #2 Mater Dei and #5 Bishop Gorman. Bryant is led by Coach Mike Abrahamson and top 20 Arkansas guards Camren Hunter-Vincent and Treylon Payne. Corona Centennial is led by Coach Josh Giles and senior guards Paris Dawson and Freddie Dybala. A Portland State signee, Dawson was named Most Outstanding Player at the Tarkanian Classic.

Game 3 (5:20pm) of our National Division bracket will feature Tennessee’s Memphis Wooddale Cardinals and the Jacksonville Titans, last year’s surprise runner up. Wooddale has an ESPN four-star top 50 junior in forward Johnathan Lawson, while Jacksonville has the lone 2020 Arkansas Razorback signee so far in ESPN top 100 senior Devonte Davis and Arkansas top 30 junior Ryan Maxwell.

The 7pm Regional Bracket game between Ft. Bend Hightower Hurricanes and Pine Bluff Zebras will showcase a top 50 sophomore in explosive point guard Bryce Griggs of Ft. Bend Hightower. Still highly recruited, Griggs received a scholarship offer from Texas A&M as an eighth grader.

Game 4 (8:45pm) of our National Division bracket will feature NSU University School Sharks of Florida against Little Rock’s Parkview Patriots. Led by Arkansas native Coach Ron Oliver, NSU University was last year’s national runner up. Little Rock Parkview is led by Razorback legend Coach Scotty Thurman in his first year coaching high school basketball.