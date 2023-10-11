PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officials have revealed the lineup for this year’s King Cotton Classic tournament along with a new major sponsor.

The King Cotton Holiday Classic is a nationally known high school basketball tournament founded in 1982 that brings teams from all over the country to Pine Bluff.

Go Forward Pine Bluff unveiled the 16 teams from eight states and the District of Columbia that are set to face off in this year’s tournament.

Archbishop Wood High School Vikings (Warminster, Penn.)

Benton High School Panthers (Benton, Ark.)

Booker T. Washington (Houston, Texas)

Duncanville High School Panthers (Duncanville, Texas)

Gonzaga College High School Eagles (Washington, D.C.)

Little Rock Central Tigers (Little Rock, Ark.)

Little Rock Christian Warriors (Little Rock, Ark.)

McDonough High School Warhawks (McDonough, Ga.)

Pine Bluff High School Zebras (Pine Bluff, Ark.)

Pinson Valley High School Indians (Pinson, Ala.)

Sandy Creek High School Patriots (Tyrone, Ga.)

Silsbee High School Tigers (Silsbee, Texas)

St. Francis Academy High School Panthers (Baltimore, Md.)

St. Joseph Santa Maria High School Knights (Santa Maria, Calif.)

Westminster Academy High School Lions (Fort. Lauderdale, Fla.)

White Hall High School Bulldogs (White Hall, Ark.)

GFPB announced that Central Moloney Inc. is the new title sponsor for the 2023 King Cotton Holiday Classic.

CMI is a Jefferson County-based company established in 1949 that manufactures distribution power transformers and transformer components.

“With continued support from Simmons Bank and a new title sponsor in Central Moloney, Inc., along with our dedicated volunteers, we are excited to once again welcome teams from across the nation to Pine Bluff to compete in our first-class tournament,” GFPB CEO Ryan Watley said.

Watley said CMI and Simmons Bank have contributed more than $100,000 to the event.

“At Central Moloney, Inc., we back our community, and we bet on winners,” CMI CEO Chris Hart said. “The King Cotton Holiday Classic is a winner. We’re excited to be this year’s title sponsor and to help it shine a spotlight on some of our nation’s elite high-school prospects.”

The tournament will take place from Dec. 27 to 29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tickets will be available starting in November at KingCottonClassic.org.