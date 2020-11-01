Texas A&M Executed Near-Perfect Plan Against Arkansas’ Defense

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense had been praised for the first games of the season and rightfully so, but on Saturday night in Kyle Field Texas A&M’s offense got the better of it and took a 42-31 victory.

The Aggies scored their first touchdown with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter and tied the game at 7. They proceeded to score on their next five possessions as well. Following the game Sam Pittman talked about the A&M offense and his defense.



“We couldn’t get off the field on defense,” Pittman said. “We knew they had a very powerful offensive line and a good quarterback. We couldn’t get to him. Obviously, we didn’t sack him. They converted almost every third down until the last two or three drives of the game, so, it was just hard to get them off the field. I don’t know if they punted maybe a couple of times the entire game on offense.”

Junior linebacker Bumper Pool finished the game with 14 tackles, including five solo and three for loss. He agreed with Pittman the defense couldn’t get off the field.

“Couldn’t get off the field on third down,” Pool said. “Fought hard to make plays. Thought there was too many penalties, too many busted coverages, and that leads to third down conversions.”

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond completed 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing six times for 32 more yards. Did the Aggies do anything differently than you expected?

“He’s a veteran,” Pool said. “He’s been in this league quite a while. I thought they were very prepared and Kellen Mond played very well. I mean, he didn’t make any mistakes. When you get a guy like that in the SEC playing like that, they’re going to be successful. We didn’t do enough to interrupt him. I thought he played well.”

A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer had six receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Pool admitted he was a load to try to contain.

“He’s a great player,” Pool said. “We knew that going into the week. He was going to be an emphasis for us, but we didn’t do a good enough job and that kind of hurt us on third down a lot, I think. A bunch of mistakes that we need to clean up.”

Pittman talked about giving up third and longs to the Aggies and also praised Wydermyer.

“On most of the third and longs it looked to me like we couldn’t get any pressure on the quarterback and they were running basically they were running comebacks, and on one they ran an angle post, short,” Pittman said. “The guy that hurt us was the tight end (who is Wydermyer). We couldn’t seem to find him.

“The bottom line is if we can’t get pressure on the guy and he’s sitting back there, guys are going to eventually get open and that’s what happened tonight. They caught the ball well and blocked well and basically did whatever they wanted to a lot of the time on third downs.”

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller rushed 21 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Pool credited the A&M offensive line for opening some nice holes for Spiller, Mond and others.

“That offensive line, probably one of the best we’ve faced this year,” Pool said. “Very well coached. Obviously Spiller is a great runner. I thought we did good things in the rush defense at times. Just on third down we got to get off the field and we didn’t do that tonight.”

In addition to not being able to get off the field on third down against the Aggies, Arkansas also wasn’t able to generate any turnovers. That is something they have excelled at this season.

“I thought Kellen Mond did a great job with that,” Pool said. “Whenever you don’t get turnovers, you lose momentum, and we didn’t have any change of momentum plays to spark us, and throughout the night that’s kind of what the theme was. Very proud, very proud of the guys who fought. Ended up losing Catalon. He’s a big leader for us on the secondary. But this team is still trending up. Tonight, we just didn’t play as well as we should have, and I think we’re all still very motivated to get through practice and get to Tennessee.”

Pittman also talked about the Hogs not able to create any turnovers.

“Well, you know, it’s momentum,” Pittman said. ” Turnovers, sometimes they’re momentum (that’s) seven points. We needed a few of those. We’ve really been living on those. We’ve been living on some goal line stands, we’ve been living on fourth-and-one. We just didn’t get them tonight, that’s all. But we’ll bounce back. We’ll be fine, we’ll bounce back. But we’re certainly a better team when we get turnovers.”

Safety Jalen Catalon has been one of Arkansas’ best players this season. He was disqualified from the game in the first quarter for a personal foul penalty against Chase Lane. Pittman talked about losing Catalon.

“I think it was a good call,” Pittman said. “His head was down. it wasn’t what I would consider a sphere you know. It wasn’t like he was doing it maliciously or trying to lead with his head. It just happened. It didn’t look dangerous, but when they called it I understood why. They made a new rule this year that you don’t, I don’t know the term for it, but you can stay on the sideline. I just went up to him and talked to him. I said, ‘Let’s stay on the sideline and help the football team out.’ He was devastated. Obviously he loves to play. Worked hard to play. That’s the rule and I understand the call.”

How much did the defense miss him?

“They missed him,” Pittman said. “One of the best players we have and he’s a leader back there. I’m sure our defense missed him. But let’s make no mistake now we’ve had a lot of people out this year and played good defense and had a lot of people out and played some good offense. We missed him no doubt about it, but we can certainly play better than we did.”

The Razorbacks will return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday night to host Tennessee. The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Pittman knows the Vols, who had a bye week, will be ready.

“Tennessee is a big, physical team, as well, and they’re going to try to turn around and hand the ball off, try to run it and play-action,” Pittman said. “Very similar to what Texas A&M is, so we’ll go back and get prepared for that. I don’t know what our injuries looked like from today, but hopefully we’re fairly healthy. Tomorrow night, we’re going to have to practice. We’ll get that done and look forward to Tennessee coming into town.”

Both teams will enter the game with a record of 2-3.