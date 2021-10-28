Texas A&M’s Gary Blair announces retirement after end of this season

Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach and former Arkansas head coach, Gary Blair, announced on social media Thursday morning that he is retiring at the end of this season.

Blair is entering his 19th and final year at the helm for the Aggies. He led Texas A&M to an NCAA national championship in 2011. An inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, Blair has had 35 winnings seasons as a collegiate coach and 27 NCAA Tournament appearances.

He was the head coach at the University of Arkansas from 1993-2003 where he had an overall record of 198-120 (.623) and guided the 1997-1998 Hogs to a Final Four appearance.