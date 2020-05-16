Thanks to Social Distancing Photo Shoot, Central Finally Celebrates State Title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Central was supposed to play Conway in the 6A State Championship about two months ago. Instead, they’re just now getting around to celebrate a shared championship.

This week, Central — at last — got to celebrate their 19th program title, most of any team in Arkansas and their first in nearly two decades. The team held a photo shoot on campus, while incorporating social distancing.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with head coach Brian Ross and state tournament MVP Jeremiah Jones to hear what the shoot meant to them, the team’s path to it, and what the 2020 Tigers legacy is despite its unexpected postseason run being cut short.