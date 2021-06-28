The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament Is Back

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2021 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament was a success. The event was held at the Chenal Country Club where some of the Natural State’s best athletes came together to have some fun on the links.

Even former Henderson State golfer, Ken Duke who is in the middle of one of his pro tours, to come back to his home state.

“I do play on the champions tour and obviously we’re busy during the summer,” Duke said. “It’s great to come back here. I got inducted in 2016. It’s just great to see all the guys.”

From some of the best in the world, there are some that don’t golf as much.

“I don’t play at all,” former Razorback and NBA basketball player Corliss Williamson said. “My putt game is nice though. I play putt-putt. So, I have a good putting game.”

The celebrities had a lot of fun, but were grateful at the same time.

“It is fun to see everyone that I played with, that I’m in the hall with,” former Razorback and NFL kicker Steve Cox said. “It’s also fun to see all the supporters and talk to the people of Arkansas. Because without them then we wouldn’t have a Hall of Fame.”

“I want to come back here because I want to give back,” Duke added. “I want to see everybody and support the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.”