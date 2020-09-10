The First “Sam Pittman Live” was Successful, Provides Update on Feleipe Franks at Quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE — The first “Sam Pittman Live” at the Catfish Hole Wednesday night was a successful one with fans learning much more about the current football team.

The Hogs are set to take on Georgia Saturday, Sept. 26, and will hold a late practice night as preparations continue. On Wednesday night obviously the quarterback room came up with questions about Feleipe Franks, the grad transfer from Florida. He was asked if Franks has earned his teammates trust?

“He has,” Pittman said. “He’s done a really nice job. He has experience. He’s won a New Year’s Day bowl game there at Florida when they won 10 games that year. Especially in this situation you need some experience at that position to help you kick start the season.

“Obviously Feleipe is running a lot with the ones for us and he’s coming into his own. You know wouldn’t it be difficult to come into a new team as a quarterback and you don’t know anybody. You’re trying to lead but you can’t lead because you can’t tell somebody, ‘Hey, Billy, you’re doing something wrong” because you don’t know the guy’s name. It’s hard to lead. Just recently he really has come into his own. This week I noticed him being more vocal with the football team. The expectation of your team has to start with the head coach but it has to trickle down and one of those positions has to be your quarterback.”

While much has been made of Franks not knowing Kendal Briles’ system Pittman pointed out it was more than just that.

“It wasn’t just Feleipe that didn’t know the offense,” Pittman said. “No quarterback we had knew the offense. It was kind of nice because we were all teaching all the guys the same progression at the same time. None of them knew the verbiage. Now there are some similarities. You’ve got to throw the ball to our guy. The completion rate has to be our people.”

Pittman said he feels the players are liking Briles’ system.

“I think they do have fun with it,” Pittman said. “It is speed up and time it’s slow down at times. I think everything comes off the coaching staff and we are a very confident coaching staff. Kendal Briles is a very confident offensive coordinator and that goes over to our kids. You have to have confidence to get better. I think they are enjoying it. I’m enjoying it. It’s different for me. As head coach I have to change a little bit in my thinking.”

Pittman talked about what he’s wanting in an offense.

“I wanted to be able to have a mobile quarterback,” Pittman said. “So many guys put somebody the box that you just can’t block. And I wanted to equal that out with a mobile quarterback and our offense allows us to do that and our personnel allows us to do that.”