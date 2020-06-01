Three Announcements Coming in Next 10 Days, Hogs Hoping to Land Trio, Predictions on Each

FAYETTEVILLE — At least three high school football recruits will be announcing their college decision in the next 10 days and the University of Arkansas is in the finals for each.

DeSoto (Texas) three-star wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172, will be the first of the trio to announce making his decision known on Tuesday. On June 8, Rockledge (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Raheim (Rocket) Sanders, 6-2, 210, will announce his future college. Then on June 10, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene three-star offensive lineman Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300, announces his future college.

Here’s a closer look at each of the three and a prediction on who they commit to.

Jaedon Wilson

On May 10, Wilson narrowed his decision to 10 schools. Those were Arkansas, UCLA, Illinois, Utah, Missouri, Louisville, Kansas, Oregon State, California and Nebraska. He visited Arkansas for a Junior Day on Feb. 1. He was recruited by Justin Stepp obviously with the old staff as well thus allowing Arkansas some continuity with Wilson’s recruiting. As a junior, Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and six touchdowns. Prediction: Arkansas

I work to hard to stop now!!!

Vc: @jetervideovault pic.twitter.com/kwikTHB1nl — Jaedon Wilson (@cantguardjaee) April 22, 2020

Rocket Sanders

June 8 is his birthday and that is the day he has chosen to announce his college plans. Sanders is an athlete who could play any number of positions though Arkansas wants him at wide receiver. On May 19, Sanders cut his list of offers down to five schools. The finalists are Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina. As a junior, he helped Rockledge to an 8-2 mark. In seven games, Sanders carried five times for 33 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 15 passes for 368 yards and two more touchdowns. On defense, he had 17 tackles, including 14 solo, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles from his free safety spot. He returned nine kickoffs for 225 yards and also had a two-point conversion. Prediction: Arkansas

Devon Manuel

This big offensive lineman narrowed his list to eight schools on May 23. The eight are Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan State, Houston, Kansas, Iowa State, Indiana and UCF. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on March 7 and was offered a scholarship by the Hogs at that time. Houston could be the sleeper school with him. Prediction: Arkansas