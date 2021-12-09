Three Arkansas Targets, Prediction on Where Each Lands

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have another official visit weekend as Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period grows nearer.

Here’s three key recruiting targets of the Hogs and a prediction on where each lands in college. Each of the three are Class of 2022.

Sam Mbake, WR, 6-3, 205, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Mbake took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. The talented four-star receiver doesn’t plan to take any official visit other than Arkansas. This season, Mbake had 22 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns while helping North Cobb to a 10-2 record. As a junior in 2020, Mbake had 54 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. Mbake should join Quincey McAdoo, Isaiah Sategna and Jadon Haselwood giving the Hogs four outstanding wide receivers in this class. Prediction: Arkansas

Landon Jackson, DE, 6-7, 270, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, LSU Transfer

This former four-star defensive lineman entered the transfer portal this week. He played five games as a freshman at LSU, but then was injured and missed the final five. In four years of varsity action at Pleasant Grove, Jackson finished with 299 tackles, 75 for loss, 45.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups, 12 forced fumbles, six recovered fumbles including one for a touchdown and an interception. Jackson had approximately 30 offers coming out of high school. Prediction: Arkansas

Laterrance Welch, CB, 6-1, 180, Lafayette (La.) Acadiana

This four-star cornerback is currently committed to LSU. However, he was at Arkansas this past weekend on an official visit. Welch is a talented cover corner who is very good at man coverage. He holds approximately 25 offers and committed to LSU on Jan. 24. He is very close to Sam Carter at Arkansas and was likewise with Corey Raymond at LSU. However, Raymond left LSU this week and went to Florida. Will that impact Welch’s decision? Time will tell. Prediction: Arkansas