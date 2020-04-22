Three Former Razorbacks Among Those Rated in Mel Kiper’s Final 2020 NFL Draft Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of former Razorbacks are among the NFL Draft hopefuls in Mel Kiper’s final rankings at ESPN.

Kiper has released his best at each position as well the Top 300 prospects. Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim is rated No. 139 overall and the No. 10 at his position. He’s the highest-rated Razorback on the list.

Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady is rated No. 253 among the Top 300 and is the No. 15 tight end. Safety Kamren Curl is ranked the No. 19 at his position. Linebacker De’Jon Harris wasn’t among the players Kiper rated at his position. Arkansas had four players at the NFL Combine.

Agim, 6-2 5/8, 309, played in a couple of all-star games and did well. That is when his stock started to climb. The former five-star recruit from Hope High School played both end and tackle at Arkansas, but will be inside in the NFL.

At the NFL Combine, Agim ran the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds and did 27 reps on the bench press. His arm length was 33 1/2 inches, hand size 10 1/8 inches and wingspan 80 1/4 inches.

At Arkansas in 49 games, Agim had 40 starts. He had 148 tackles, including 62 unassisted, 31.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 10 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

O’Grady played in 27 games at Arkansas. He finished with 87 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. O’Grady, 6-4, 253, also rushed once for three yards.

At the NFL Combine, his hands was 10 1/8 inches, 33 5/8 arms and he timed a 4.81 in the 40-yard dash. He did 16 reps on the bench press, 34 inch vertical jump, 119 inch broad jump, 7.3 in the 3-cone drill and 4.34 in the 20-yard shuttle.

Curl, 6-1 3/8, 206, played in 34 games at Arkansas including 33 starts. The only game he didn’t start was the first one of his career. He came in just before intermission to replace the injured Ryan Pulley and then started the next 33 games he played for the Hogs.

Curl had 175 tackles, including 105 solo, four for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and 17 pass breakups.

At the NFL Combine, Curl’s arm length was 32 5/8 inches, wingspan 75 3/4 inches and hand size was 8 1/2 inches. He was timed at 4.6 in the 40, 24 reps on the bench press which tied for best among defensive backs at the combine, had a 34 1/2 inch vertical and broad jumped 10 feet, 6 inches.

The draft will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The first round will be Thursday followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and then 4-7 on Saturday.