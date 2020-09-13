Three Future Predictions for Arkansas Football Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has 19 commitments for the Class of 2021 and three more in 2022.

While the Class of 2021 has about 80-percent of it completed assuming everyone sticks with their pledge they are still active.

Here’s a look at three recruits and a prediction on where they may go to school.

MJ Daniels, CB, 6-3, 185, Lucedale (Miss.) George County, Class of 2021

Daniels’ recruiting has been unpredictable for sure. He committed to Ole Miss, then decommitted. Then on Aug. 22 he announced a Top 4 of Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Georgia. Then early last week he said he would make another commitment on Friday and most figured between Mississippi State and Arkansas, who wasn’t in his Top 4. Then on Wednesday night he opted to wait until December to make his decision. Prediction: Mississippi State, but then again who really knows?

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/IJhXQ785OK — MJ (@MjDaniels11) September 5, 2020

E’Marion Harris, OT, 6-6, 305, Joe T. Robinson, Class of 2022

The son of former University of Arkansas defensive player Elliott Harris. Harris gained an offer from Georgia this past week. He has multiple offers from many of the nation’s top schools including Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Miami, Texas A&M, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU and many others. I think this comes down to Hogs or OU. Prediction: Arkansas.

Click here for highlights.

Darien Bennett, RB, 6-0, 215, Jacksonville, Class of 2023

Was set to play at Little Rock Parkview, but then opted to transfer to Jacksonville. He would have had to share carries with James Jointer at Parkview, but will get the opportunity to showcase his skills at Jacksonville. Young player who was one of two in 2023 who pulled in offer from Hogs. Prediction: Arkansas.

Yes, I am a high flier✈️ pic.twitter.com/TtjYdCffyP — Darien Bennett (@8dbennett_) September 6, 2020

