Tigers’ kicker becomes first-ever female to score points at Central High football game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Central High Tigers are celebrating history this weekend despite losing to Cabot High School in Friday night’s game.

Sophomore Hayden Kirby made school history Friday becoming the first-ever female to score points during a Central High School football game.

“I had one of my coaches come over to me and tell me ‘you need to be ready to go in,'” Kirby said. “I just sprinted onto the field and went for it.”

Kirby says the team was in the fourth quarter when she stepped onto the field for the first time in her very first season with the team.

“It just felt great and it was amazing,” Kirby said.

Kirby made the kick putting an extra point on the board, but she says making school history meant more to her than the score.

“This school just oozes history between the bricks and to know that my daughter is etched into that is wonderful,” Hayden’s dad Adam Kirby said.

For year’s Hayden’s home was on the soccer field but this summer she traded the net for a couple of goalposts.

Hayden says the head coach approached her at her soccer practice asking her to join the football team as a kicker.

She says she practiced for the season all summer long.

“We’d practice football and then that afternoon we’d go play a soccer game,” Adam Kirby said.

Hayden said it was a transition moving from soccer to football but now feels like all her hard work paid off.

“It means a lot that I was able to prove to everyone that said I couldn’t do it or said that I wouldn’t be as good as everyone else that I am good, and I deserve to be on the team,” Hayden Kirby said.

Kirby is not the first female on the team but is the first to score any points in a game.