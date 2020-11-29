Tip Time set for Lipscomb; 2nd Musselman Live Set for Monday

FAYETTEVILLE – The start time for Arkansas’ home men’s basketball game versus Lipscomb on Saturday (Dec. 5) has been set for 5:00 pm, it was announced today.

That game, Wednesday’s contest with UT Arlington (8 pm start on the SEC Network) and a look back at the season-opening wins will be discussed on the second edition of Eric Musselman Live.



The show, co-hosted by Chuck Barrett, is broadcast from 7-8 pm on the Learfield/IMG College Razorback Sports Network from Sassy’s BBQ and Grille on Steamboat Drive off Wedington.

Eric Musselman Live is a radio show dedicated to University of Arkansas basketball and gives fans an opportunity to learn more about the personalities they witness on the court. The program features interviews with Coach Musselman, Arkansas student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

Due to limited space and proper social distancing, fans should call 479-435-6996 in advance to reserve a seat or table.

Eric Musselman Live Program Information

Where: Sassy’s BBQ and Grille

When: All shows will start at 7:00 pm (CT)

How: For reservations, call 479435-6996

Remaining Dates:

– Monday, Nov. 30

– Sunday, Dec. 6

– Monday, Dec. 14

– Monday, Dec. 28

– Monday, Jan. 4

– Monday, Jan. 11

– Monday, Jan. 18

– Monday, Jan. 25

– Sunday, Jan. 31

– Monday, Feb. 22

– Sunday, Feb. 28

