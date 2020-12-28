TJ Hammonds Makes Decision to Return to Arkansas

Arkansas wide receiver/running back TJ Hammonds announced he is returning to Arkansas for his sixth season on the Hill. The Little Rock native is the sixth senior to make the decision to return and the third on Monday.

Hammonds joins Grant Morgan, Myron Cunningham, Ty Clary, DeVion Warren and Blake Kern as those seniors coming back for the 2021 season.

Hammonds has played well for the Hogs in the final few games of the season providing sparks on offense. He finished the regular season playing in 8 games with 101 yards on 14 carries. He also caught three passes for 63 yards including a long of 51.

Prior to this season, Hammonds had played in 29 games with the Hogs. He had carried the ball 65 times for 443 yards and two touchdowns. He had caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also had returned four kickoffs for 77 yards.

Hammonds was a four-star recruit out of Joe T. Robinson High School.

Hammonds and the Hogs are set to take on TCU in the Texas Bowl on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the game airing on the ESPN.