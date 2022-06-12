FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted nine official visitors including Pinson Valley (Ala.) safety TJ Metcalf who is one of the key safety targets sought by the Hogs.

Metcalf, 6-1, 185, talked about the visit afterward and also the impression made by Sam Pittman.

“It was a great visit,” Metcalf said. “Great hospitality and I love Coach Pittman’s energy. Whenever people saw us, they knew who we were and they showed great love.”

Metcalf has been to Arkansas for Prospect Days, but the official visit was a more complete one that he enjoyed.

“The highlight was probably being around Coach Pittman when we were going out to eat,” Metcalf said. “Seeing that he’s just a real cool guy to be around. Got to hang out with the players, see what the college life is like, see if this is the place I want to come, and they did a great job showing that.”

Arkansas was the first official visit for Metcalf. He talked about where he is headed after this trip including two more visits in June.

“Michigan State on the 17th, Penn State on the 24th and I have two official spots open during the season,” Metcalf said.

His brother, Tevis, is a Class of 2024 recruit. The two want to go to same school.

“Me and my brother both have an offer here,” Metcalf said. “We want to play with each other in college and Arkansas is giving us the opportunity to do that. It just makes it a plus for them to get both of us.”

Tevis Metcalf was also on the visit with his TJ.