Tournament to Reunite Baseball and Softball Players After Lost Season

"We're trying to give an ending to their story"

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas high school baseball and softball players deserved 2019-20. Coronavirus pulled the plug on their season, especially stinging for outgoing seniors.

Players and coaches alike can’t get that time back — the wins, lessons, and memories — but they can at least play together again. The non-profit All Arkansas HS Invitationals tournament is set to be played in July, attracting school rosters from all over the state.

The idea was sparked with fatherhood. Shannon Gamewell of Fastpitch Arkansas, whose daughter was a senior on Cabot’s reigning champ softball team, looked for a way to make it up to an upset Halley.

Nick Walters visits with the event organizer Gamewell to discuss the upcoming tournament, its inspiration, the sponsorship goals to allow for free admission, and how Applied Velocity is managing the baseball side of the tourney.

Contact the number below to chip in and help the tournament do away with a gate fee and for teams to have expenses like equipment and uniforms paid by sponsorship.