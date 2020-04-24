Transfer Portal 3.0: Muss reaches out to Holy Cross frosh-transfer Joe Pridgen

LITTLE ROCK — Per source, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman spoke with Holy Cross freshman-transfer Joe Pridgen on Thursday, a day after the Patriot League Rookie of the Year entered the transfer portal.

Pridgen (6-5, 210, guard, native of Winchendon, MA) has also heard from Loyola-Chicago, Rhode Island, Northeastern, James Madison, San Diego, Richmond, Grand Canyon, and Illinois-Chicago, according to reporting by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Pridgen started 29 of 30 games in 2019-20 and averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 35.2 minutes while shooting 55.8% from the field (including 12-of-28 from 3 for 42.9%) and 58.1% from the free throw line on a Holy Cross team that finished last in the Patriot League (3-29 overall, 2-16 in league play).

Pridgen scored 20-plus points 14 times, including 30-plus points twice. In the Crusaders’ only game against a ranked team — at then-No. 7 Maryland in the season opener on Nov. 5 — Pridgen had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 96-71 loss.

Barring an NCAA hardship waiver for immediate playing eligibility or a rules change to grant first-time transfers a one-time waiver for immediate eligibility, Pridgen will sit out a transfer-redshirt season in 2020-21 with three years to play beginning in ’21-22.

Linked below are highlights from Pridgen’s career-high 32-point game against UMass-Boston …