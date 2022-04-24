FAYETTEVILLE — As spring football winds down across the country expect to see a lot of athletes entering the transfer portal by May 1.

The NCAA rule is for any athlete who wants to be eligible to play football this fall at a new school he has to enter the transfer portal by May 1. A prospect doesn’t have to be signed or committed to a college at that point though. As long as the prospect is in the portal by May 1 he will be eligible to play this fall.

Arkansas still has three openings in the Class of 2022 and Sam Pittman has said he would prefer to sign two interior defensive linemen and a wide receiver. However if a can’t miss prospect at another position came along Pittman would consider that as well.

“That’s the plan,” Pittman said of two interior D-linemen and a wide receiver. “Unless somebody comes out of there that we’re going, ‘Oh my gosh.’ If that happens, then it’ll be somebody else. But that’s the plan. I think we’re still waiting on a situation with the portal and dates and all that kind of stuff, as well. So some things change on there, our plans may change.”

Arkansas offered Nebraska defensive tackle Casey Rogers, 6-5, 298, this week. Rogers battled some injuries in 2021, but still had 17 tackles, three for loss and 0.5 sack. Arkansas was Rogers’ first offer in the transfer portal, but since then he has been offered by USC, Washington, Auburn, Oregon State, Virginia, Louisville, Purdue and TCU.

The scholarship transfers in Arkansas’ Class of 2022 thus far are cornerback Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 182, Junior, LSU; safety Latavious Brini, 6-2, 211, Senior, Georgia; wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, 6-3, 211, Redshirt Junior, Oklahoma; defensive end Landon Jackson, 6-7, 275, Sophomore, LSU; defensive end Jordan Domineck, 6-3, 250, Senior, Georgia Tech; and linebacker Drew Sanders, 6-5, 232, Junior, Alabama. all but Domineck went through spring drills.

The Hogs added a couple of talented preferred walk-on transfers at midterm as well. The pair are quarterback Cade Fortin, 6-3, 222, Redshirt Senior, USF; and kicker Jacob Bates, 5-10, 203, Senior, Texas State.

With the May 1 deadline to enter the portal approaching expect a lot of action in that regard over the next week.