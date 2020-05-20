Transfer Portal Provides Options for Diamond Hogs at Catcher

Veteran Razorback catcher Casey Optiz has the option of returning for another junior season on the Hill but few expect him to do so. A good indication of his departure to the next level is the two grad transfer catchers Dave Van Horn has inked in the last few days. In San Francisco’s Robert Emery and A. J. Lewis out of Eastern Kentucky, Van Horn has added a sixth year senior and a fifth year senior to the position.

Emery signed first followed by Lewis and there’s a story behind that.

The two catchers became friends after rooming together as teammates in the Cape Cod League. When Emery decided to go with Arkansas he immediately started lobbying Van Horn to recruit Lewis while trying to convince Lewis that Arkansas would be a great fit for him.

“He ended up committing to Arkansas and I asked him, ‘How do you like it?’ And he said, ‘I think it would be cool if you came too,’ ” Lewis recalled. “I was like, ‘What? Dude you just committed there.’ He explained it to me and I ended up talking to the coaches. They explained how it could be a great situation for both of us and here we are.”

While it might prove difficult for either player to duplicate what Opitz brought the the table defensively there seems to be little doubt that Van Horn has added some firepower to his offense. At San Francisco Emery batted .381 and ended the shortened 2020 season on a 13 game hitting streak. Lewis clubbed three home runs along with 21 RBI for a .451 average. He’s convinced there is room for both behind the plate.

“It takes a toll on you when you you catch a lot,” Lewis observed. “With us both being there I think we’ll be able to keep each other fresh and keep our bats in the lineup and swing it.”

But what about having both bats in the lineup at the same time, especially if they can hit in 2021 the way they did this past season? Lewis said he takes pride in his ability to play multiple positions, something he’s always done as a baseball player.

“It’s about being athletic. I think a lot of guys get into trouble when they pigeonhole themselves,” Lewis stressed. “I’m a guy, if I hit, I need to be on the field. I valued that a lot growing up. It’s something that’s grown on me as a player and a tag that I carry and appreciate.”

Lewis got his first look at Arkansas as a freshman at Missouri. “I did think when I saw Arkansas play that this was the best hitting team that I’d ever seen in my life so when I did make the decision I thought something’s going right over there,” Lewis remembered.

Because of current restrictions Lewis was not able to visit the Arkansas campus but by going online he was able to get a good idea of the facilities. “It’s top of the line,” he raved. “It got voted number one in college baseball so you can’t go wrong with that.”

Lewis also felt an immediate connection with Van Horn, telling the Pig Trail Nation, “I just loved the energy that he brought the first time we talked. It was about what the culture is and he thought I could fit into it. He didn’t promise me anything and that’s the biggest thing I loved about it. He told me I was gonna have to come in and work and if I earned a spot it would be something I could look back on ten, twelve years from now and be happy I did it.”

“He told me that Opitz had a good shot at going pretty high in the draft,” Lewis continued. “That they’re looking for veteran guys to come in and fill that void. He expressed that this is an Omaha caliber team and a team that’s one step away. Like they’re missing that one piece right now. A hole that needed to be filled and he thought I could do the job.”

Lewis said he’s heard nothing about when he will get to assemble on campus with his new teammates but when it happens he plans to ease in a bit. “Transferring and making a big jump is never easy. You never want to step on toes. I haven’t met a lot of the guys yet,” Lewis explained. “But once I get in and meet the guys and see what the locker room is like, from what I hear it’s a great culture already so I don’t see a problem fitting in. I think just being myself is what’s going to get the job done here.”