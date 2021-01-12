Trelon Smith Leads Group of Returning Running Backs, Position Will Have Great Mixture of Experience, Youth

FAYETTEVILLE — Jimmy Smith is set to begin his second season at Arkansas coaching running backs.

Gone is Rakeem Boyd, but everyone else is back plus two scholarship newcomers as well as a new preferred walk-on. The lead of the room will be senior Trelon Smith. He led the Razorbacks in rushing with 134 carries for 710 yards and five touchdowns. Smith was third on the team with 22 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Redshirt senior T.J. Hammonds returns as well. In eight games, he rushed 14 times for 101 yards while also catching three passes for 63 yards. Hammonds has bounced around between running back and wide receiver, but stuck with running back once Boyd opted out.

Arkansas will also return redshirt freshman Dominique Johnson and redshirt junior Josh Oglesby on scholarship and preferred walk-on redshirt freshman Donte Buckner.

The newcomers are Javion Hunt, AJ Green and preferred walk-on Preston Crawford. All three are true freshmen. Hunt and Crawford enrolled this week and will go through spring practice. Hunt and Green were among Arkansas’ top signees in December. Both have the talent to help immediately.

As a senior, Green rushed for 1,325 yards (7.8 ypc) and 19 touchdowns, leading Union to a state semifinal appearance. During his senior season, ran for 808 yards and averaged 12.1 yards per carry over a five-game winning streak. Scored five first half touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 receiving) in a win over Enid High School.

Hunt was a three-year starter at running back. As a senior rushed for 771 yards (6.1 ypc) and 12 touchdowns while also madding five catches for 61 yards (12.2 ypc). As a junior ran for

1,114 yards (7.0 ypc) and 25 touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 135 yards (11.3 ypc) and a touchdown.

Arkansas’ Running Backs

Donte Buckner, 5-11, 192, Redshirt Freshman, White Hall

T.J. Hammonds, 5-10, 192, Redshirt Senior, Joe T. Robinson

Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 240, Redshirt Freshman, Crowley (Texas)

Josh Oglesby, 5-8, 174, Reshirt Junior, Katy (Texas)

Trelon Smith, 5-9, 185, Senior, Arizona State Transfer (Houston, Texas)

Preston Crawford, 6-0, 200, Freshman, Bentonville

AJ Green, 5-11, 194, Freshman, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert