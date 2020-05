SEARCY, Ark. — There’s a new man in charge of Arkadelphia Badger football.

Five-year Searcy offensive coordinator Trey Schucker takes over in his first head coach position after J.R Eldridge’s departure for North Little Rock. Schucker helped lead Searcy to a state title in 2019.

I would like to say that I am honored and excited to be the next Head Football coach for the Arkadelphia Badgers! Can’t wait to get to work and meet the staff, players, and community! It’s an exciting time to be a Badger! pic.twitter.com/fcy3n3EGGT — Trey Schucker (@CoachSchucker) May 6, 2020

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with the former Arkansas Central quarterback to hear his path to the position, and what his immediate plans are for his program.