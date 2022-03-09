FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, 30 of the 32 NFL teams had scouts present to watch 13 draft hopefuls with the University of Arkansas including wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks was one of five Razorbacks who performed at the NFL Combine. At the NFL Combine, Burks measured 6-foot-2, 225-pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms and 9 7/8-inch hands. He ran an official 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical jump, 122 broad jump and 7.28 three-cone drill. He was given a grade of 6,71 which equates to a first-year starter in the NFL. He talked about how he feels that went for him.

“I’m feeling good,” Burks said. “It was a great experience. I’m just thankful for getting an invitation to go out there and showcase my skills and my ability with the top players in the country. I was just thankful for having that opportunity.”

As far as Wednesday’s Pro Day at Arkansas inside the Walker Pavilion, Burks named the events he particpated in.

“Today I did the vertical, bench, 5-10-5, ran routes and felt great about everything I did,” Burks said. “I went into it confident and was just playing football.”

Burks, who is from Warren, is probably more comfortable fishing than sitting in a room talking to professional football teams. However, he talked about how the process got much easier.

“At first it was just going into a room with GMs, head coaches, everybody for a team in that one little room and getting put on the spot and having to talk,” Burks said. “It was nerve-wracking at first. Once you just calm down and just be yourself, everything will just start flowing like you like it.”

For most NFL Draft hopefuls they are used to such event as a combine,” Burks said. “However, Burks never went to any camps or combines when he was a recruit at Warren.

“That’s my first time going to any type of camp, combine, just really doing anything like that. It was a really good time.”

Burks is spending his time training in Texas and talked about that aspect of preparing for the NFL Draft.

“I’ve been training in Dallas at Frisco at the XOS Company,” Burks said. “That’s an excellent place for athletes to go and get better at whatever they need to get better at, whether that’s injuries, faster 40s, catching the ball. It’s everything there. They do a good job there of welcoming you in and making you feel at home.”

Burks also praised his agent who has helped him through the process.

“J.R. Carroll,” Burks said. “That’s one of the best people who has ever come into my life. He’s blessed me in ways and helped me out and I’m thankful for it.”

Burks also was asked what it’s like to know he’s on the verge of being picked in Round 1 of NFL Draft?

“Honestly, it really hasn’t all the way soaked in yet,” Burks said. “It’s been fun. I’ll always look back on playing here and high school and pee wee football and I’m always just thankful for the people who have helped me to this point and who will keep helping me. It’s just going to get better from here.”

The talented wide receiver talked about the feedback he has gotten from NFL teams during this time?

“It’s feedback like they like my film, they like the way that I communicate,” Burks said. “I’m very respectful and I’m a man about my business. I go about my business the right way. That’s me. I’m not a flashy player. I go to work every day, get done with work, go home to my fiancé and my dogs and just keep doing that process.”

One reason for Burks’ respectful nature and level headiness is he came from a small town where the Warren Lumberjacks are a team that makes the entire community proud doing things the right way. Burks did slip out of his humble nature briefly on Wednesday when asked who then Warren GOAT is and he named himself with a wide smile in joking manner.

“Like I say it’s just an honor, just because I’m one of four receivers to make it out of a small town and it’s really words can’t explain it,” Burks said. “I’m just thankful for it.”

Another thing he was thankful for his high school coach at Warren, Bo Hembree, made the trip to Fayetteville to watch and support him on Wednesday.

“It meant a lot, just because that’s my high school head coach,” Burks said. “You know sometimes high school head coaches can forget about you and think that you’ve got the big head. But he’s one guy that, he’s stuck with me from Day 1 and still to now. I’m thankful for him.”

When Burks arrived at Arkansas the team was coming off a 2-10 season and went 2-10 again when he was a true freshman. But then Sam Pittman replaced Chad Morris and the squad went 3-7 (against an all-SEC schedule) and then 9-4 his junior season in 2021.

“It was a grind,” Burks said. “We went to work every day. We put in the work. We got the new coaching staff, a new head coach and he believed in us and we believed in him. We went to work for him and got this thing turned around.”

Burks talked about what he feels like his role was in the Hogs turning it completely around while he was on the team.

“I just feel that I was given an opportunity to come in here and do what I … just play football,” Burks said. “And that’s what I did. I don’t take glory for nothing because it was a team effort. The whole team won nine games. Everybody went out there and played a role in winning those nine games. I don’t think about me. I just think about everybody else and helping in that situation.”

Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in 2021. However he opted out of playing in the Outback Bowl where Arkansas went on to win 24-10.

“Ah you know it was real difficult,” Burks said. “That was just the talk I had with my family and my great grandmother and I was willing to sacrifice that for her and just I wanted to make her dreams come true and also mine. I’ll say one thing though, the team was very respectful. They reached out to me and congratulated me for having the opportunity to do that. That just made me feel even better and I’m just thankful for being part of the team.”

Is this all for your great grandmother?

“It’s really big because just thinking back to days where she would always hold me and sacrifice time for me when she didn’t have to,” Burks said. “She could have gave me to my mom. It just means a lot, just because that’s a woman who sat there every day, changed my Pampers, made me milk, just did everything for me and she wasn’t even my mom. Just … words can’t explain.”

Burks talked about what his schedule from now until April 28 looks like.

“Training, getting ready to actually play football now,” Burks said. “Get into football shape and make sure my body is still right. Just getting bigger, faster and stronger.”

The last Razorback drafted in the first round was center Frank Ragnow by Detroit in 2018 with the No. 20 pick. The last Arkansas wide receiver drafted in Round 1 was Matt Jones in 2005 by Jacksonville. Jones was a quarterback for the Hogs, but the Jaguars drafted him as a wide receiver. Previously, Lance Alworth was drafted in Round 1 with the No. 8 pick in 1962 by San Francisco.