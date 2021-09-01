Treylon Burks Still Questionable For Rice Game

FAYETTEVILLE — One of Arkansas’ best players, wide receiver Treylon Burks, is still not cleared to play on Saturday in the season opener against Rice.

Sam Pittman addressed Burks’ situation today on the SEC Teleconference.

“He has not, speaking of Burks, he has not,” Pittman said not being able to do much. “He’s still going to be day-to-day status. The green jerseys, they’ve kind of gone away a little bit. We still have a couple, but not many. I think we’re about where we were hoping we’d be for the season opener.”

Pittman was asked if it’s very concerning that Burks may not be able to go?

“It would concern me a lot more if they weren’t very talented,” Pittman said. “You know, it would but these guys have been practicing for a long time, had a couple scrimmages. Does it concern you that, you know, one of your better players is possibly not playing? Absolutely, but I think we’ll be fine. I still think we have eight or nine guys that can go in there and win games for us, and everybody has to start at some point. We’ll be excited to see those young guys or those inexperienced guys play. I’m very confident in them though.”

Junior Jaquayln Crawford is listed behind Burks on the depth chart. One of the other wide receivers has senior De’Vion Warren backed by true freshman Ketron Jackson. The third wide receiver has senior Tyson Morris backed by junior Trey Knox.

Among the other wide receivers who have drawn praise this preseason are senior Kendall Catalon, true freshman Bryce Stephens, sophomore John David White and junior Morgan Thompson.

Arkansas will return to the practice fields today. The Hogs host Rice on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.