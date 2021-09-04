Treylon Burks Update

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks is dressed out and going through pregame with the Hogs.

Burks, Arkansas’ standout wide receiver, has missed some recent practices with an injury that reportedly required a boot at times

Burks, from Warren, is set to possibly be the top wide receiver in the SEC this season. In two seasons, Burks has caught 80 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. He has played in 20 games with 18 starts. He has rushed 24 times for 110 yards. He’s returned 13 punts for 134 yards and 10 kickoffs for 226 yards.

Arkansas and Rice are set to kickoff shortly after 1 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.