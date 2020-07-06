Trio of Hog coaches involved w/2022 Dyson Daniels, source confirms UA offer

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas assistant coach Clay Moser spent roughly a week in Greece last summer (late July / early August) evaluating international talent at the FIBA U18 European Championships, and during that time reports surfaced that the Hoop Hogs offered a scholarship to a highly regarded 2022 guard from Australia.

A source on Monday has confirmed that Dyson Daniels (6-5 combo guard with 6-7 wingspan, NBA Global Academy) indeed has an Arkansas offer.

He also holds offers from Colorado and St. Mary’s with Georgia Tech and Cal showing interest, according to July 1 reporting by 247Sports’ Travis Branham, who originally reported Daniels’ Hog offer in late July 2019.

Branham quoted Daniels in a recent article on the topic of his Arkansas recruitment: “Coach (Eric) Musselman has been talking to me, he’s been sending me things about their facilities, how they like to play and stuff like that. He’s been really engaged and sending me messages like every second day.”

A source confirmed that Moser has been the point-man of Daniels’ Arkansas recruitment, then add to the mix Australian native and new Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick — another source has confirmed that Patrick has a “close” relationship with Daniels’ father — and now Arkansas has at least a trio of coaches familiar with the Australian prospect.

During a 6-game run at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta (July 11-14, 2019), Daniels averaged 6.2 points, a team-best 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 8-of-16 on 2-point field goals (50%), 6-of-17 on 3-point field goals (35.3%), and 3-of-4 on free throws (75%).

Daniels has played in Australia’s national team program as well as Australia’s NBL1, a semi-professional league.