LITTLE ROCK, AR – Trojans fans gathered for food, drinks, and a silent auction to raise money for the baseball program.

The guest speaker for the First Pitch Banquet was former Trojan Derin McMains. He still holds the Trojans single season record for runs scored with 62 in 2000. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants and still works for the team as Director of Mental Skills.

The Trojans also held their first practice today and head coach Chris Curry was pleased.