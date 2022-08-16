By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati.

The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.

Washington is currently running fourth-team tight end, but he is someone who has made a strong impression in each practice. Dowell Loggains likes what the Hogs got when they landed Washington from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County.

“Here’s where we hit on Tyrus: he’s got the right mental makeup,” Loggains said. “He’s a tough, competitive south Georgia kid. Football is very important to him. He has a passion for football. He’s very eager to get on the field any way he can, whether it be special teams, tight end, he’s picked the right people to associate himself with and follow and listen to. I see him on the side asking Bax, Hudson and Trey questions all the time. He’s that guy in the meeting room that always asks questions. He’s the guy that I always get texts from saying ‘hey, can I come over and talk about signals or plays?’ He wants to know the why. It also helps because the standard of intelligence in the room is so high, he knows what he doesn’t know, and he knows what he needs to catch up to get in the rotation to compete for a spot. That’s what he’s done a great job of.”

That isn’t Michael Jordan

Dorian Gerald first played at Arkansas in 2018 after coming in from the College of the Canyons (Calif.). He has battled injuries much of his time with the Hogs thus why he still has a year of eligibility. Gerald wore jersey 5 previously, but he’s got No. 23 now.

Gerald has played in 15 games with the Hogs including five starts. He has 27 tackles, four for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Speaking of Fortin

Fortin has walked on at Arkansas after previously playing at North Carolina and South Florida. What people forget or don’t know about Fortin is he was a four-star recruit out of Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett High School in the Class of 2018.

ESPN rated him a four-star recruit. In four seasons at North Carolina and South Florida, Fortin has played in 11 games with two starts. He completed 61 of 121 passes for 610 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He has rushed 27 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Following Practice

