Two Upsets in One Day Leads Jonesboro and Maumelle to the 5A State Finals

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — It’s officially March Madness!

In the 5A state semi finals there was not one, but two upsets to set up the championship game.

5A East champion Jonesboro upset 5A Central champion Parkview 58-40. Jonesboro held the Patriots to just seven points in the first half, and at one time led by as many as 26.

“It doesn’t get old I assure you, it’s exciting,” Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift said. “That’s probably the most impressive defensive performance I’ve ever seen and I’ve coached 27 years, in that first half.”

This is the fourth time in the last five years the Hurricanes have made it to the title game.

Then for the night game, Maumelle took down Sylvan Hills 70-64. The Hornets led the Bears by as many as 15 in the game. Sylvan Hills brought it to a four-point game in the final minutes, but Maumelle held strong.

“I don’t know how to describe it, it’s such an amazing feeling,” Maumelle head coach Michael Shook said. “So proud of these kids. These seniors every year have gotten better. The first year we made the quarterfinals, last year the semis, this year the finals. Super high character kids. I love them all.”

Sylvan Hills guard and Arkansas target Nick Smith was held to just two first half points, but scored 26 in the second. This is the third time in the last nine years the Hornets have made it to the last game of the season.

Troy Lynch gives us a recap of each of the semi final games in Hot Springs! The 5A state championship game with be Saturday March 20, at 7:00 p.m.