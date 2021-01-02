Ty’kieast Crawford Sets Commitment Date For New School

FAYETTEVILLE — When Carthage (Texas) High School offensive tackle Ty’Kieast Crawford was coming out of high school he was once committed to Arkansas.

However, Crawford, 6-5, 335, decommitted following Arkansas’ loss to Kentucky. He signed with Charlotte where he played as a true freshman, Crawford played in all six games including three starts. He left the school on Dec. 29 and entered the transfer portal. He is closing in on a decision about his new school.

Commitment announcement Monday🖤🤍 — Ty'kieast Crawford (@KieastTy) January 2, 2021

Among the schools hoping to add him to the Class of 2021 and have him enroll at Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, LSU and others. He had 19 Power 5 offers coming out of high school.

Sources indicate he left Charlotte because he wanted to go to a Power 5 school and also be closer to home.

