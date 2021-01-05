Ty’kieast Crawford Transferring to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Carthage (Texas) High School four-star offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford will transfer to the University of Arkansas.

I would like to thank every coach who has recruited me while being in the transfer portal but needless to say I plan on continuing my athletic career at UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS ❤️🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/bjDOAWsk5M — Ty'kieast Crawford (@KieastTy) January 5, 2021

Crawford was originally headed for Arkansas as he committed to the Razorbacks on April 14, 2019, at the conclusion of an official visit to Fayetteville. However, he decommitted on Oct. 12, 2019, only minutes after the Hogs lost to Kentucky.

Crawford, 6-5, 335, signed with Charlotte on April 15, 2020, and spent his freshman season with the 49ers. He played in all six games for Charlotte this fall including three starts. However he opted to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 29.

He had 22 offers coming out of Carthage. Among the offers in addition to Arkansas were LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Missouri, Ole Miss, USC, Tennessee, Indiana and many others.

Brad Davis, then the offensive line coach at Missouri, is now at Arkansas. Crawford fits the description of what Sam Pittman said this week he was looking for in an offensive line transfer following the return of Ty Clary and Myron Cunningham for the 2021 season.

“With Myron and Ty coming back, I still think that we need offensive linemen,” Pittman said. “I still think that we need defensive linemen. It might change a little bit more about a transfer versus a grad transfer. If we had an outstanding tackle or something of that nature, we might take him in the grad transfer portal. But just a transfer that might have three years that’s maybe playing behind a first-round draft pick and he might be a third-rounder, those probably are the guys we’re looking for maybe even a little bit more than even a senior, going to be a senior transfer. Maybe looking for a three-, four-year transfer more than we would a one-year on offense.”

Crawford joins Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306; Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 290; and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-9, 292, as offensive linemen in the Class of 2021.

