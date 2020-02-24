UA-Little Rock Trojans win 81-78 against in-state rivals Arkansas State Red Wolves

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The UA-Little Rock Trojans took on in-state rivals Arkansas State on the road Saturday.

Two weeks ago, the Trojans won in Little Rock.

This one turned out to be a close game.

The Red Wolves tried to come back, but the Trojans came up big when it counted in the final minutes.

The Trojans won 81-78.

Trojans Head Coach Darrell Walker has big plans for the team this season.

“It was a good win for us,” says Coach Walker. “We needed one. We’ve had two or three, two-game losing streak. And every time we come back and run off a lot of wins. I hope we can do that again. We got a bigger goal than the Sun Belt Conference. Our goal is to get to the NCAA tournament. I’ve had a lot of people doubt me as a coach. And that fuels my fire. So at the end of the day, we got a good, young basketball tournament and we’re coming back next year.”

The Trojans are back at home on Thursday to take on Louisiana-Monroe. The game is at 6:30 p.m.