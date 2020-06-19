UA recruiting notebook: 2022 ESPN No. 45 with Arkansas ties talks to Muss, more

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Class of 2022 prospect Kiante Williams of Texas has ties to Arkansas, and apparently his recent surge into ESPN’s national Top 50 recruiting rankings did not go unnoticed by Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman.

Williams (6-8 small forward, Estacado High School in Lubbock, Texas, ESPN national No. 45 / 4-star prospect) said he heard from the Head Hog on Monday, the first day that college coaches could have direct contact with class of 2022 prospects.

“(Musselman is) excited to be recruiting me, and he loves how I play,” said Williams, who played his 2019 spring and summer grassroots basketball with Arkansas-based Next Page Force.

Asked what his interest level in Arkansas is at this time, Williams offered a unique answer.

“(Scale of) 1-10, an 8,” he said.

Williams — he’s now part of Dallas-based Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL circuit, which cancelled it’s season due to the coronavirus pandemic — shared a lengthy list of schools that have started showing significant interest in him: Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, New Mexico, Rice, Air Force, and Sam Houston.

He said his versatility stands out to college coaches.

“Can do it all — dribble, shoot, everything,” Williams said.