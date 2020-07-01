UA recruiting notebook: ’21 4-star James White picks up Hog offer, plus more updates

LITTLE ROCK — It was a busy couple of weeks for new 2021 Arkansas target James White as he interacted with Razorbacks coaches leading up to a scholarship offer on Tuesday.

White (6-5 guard, Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga., composite national No. 98 / 4-star prospect) had his first virtual meeting with Arkansas coaches on June 17, and he said his second Zoom meeting with the UA staff on Tuesday included an offer from head coach Eric Musselman.

“Very excited,” White said on Tuesday. “(Would be) honored to be able to play for such a good program and coach.”

White reportedly also holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Creighton among others.

He talked about a timeframe for a decision and signing his letter of intent.

“Don’t have a date set right now,” White said. “Shouldn’t be too far out.”

Holding an impressive offer list from high-major programs, White said he’s not in a position to name favorites or single out programs that might be recruiting him the hardest.

“Not at the moment,” he said.

White said he averaged 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game as a junior in 2019-20.

* 2022 Arkansas offer and composite national No. 13 / 5-star prospect Lee Dort (6-10, 240, center, Greenhill School, Addison, Texas) has been contacted by Arkansas coaches since June 15, according to a source.

* 2022 Arkansas target and composite national No. 11 / 5-star prospect Brandon Miller (6-6 small forward, Cane Ridge in Tennessee) — he picked up his Hog offer in mid-May — had a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches on Monday, according to a source.

* 2021 Arkansas target Kaleb Washington (6-8 small forward, Pebblebrook in Mableton, Ga., national No. 115 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) — he picked up his Hog offer in August 2019 — had a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches on Monday, according to a source.

* 2021 Tre Carroll (6-7 combo forward, Punta Gorda, Fla., national No. 75 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) on Saturday confirmed that he is receiving recruiting interest from Arkansas.