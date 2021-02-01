UA recruiting notebook: ’22 Texans 5-Star Cason Wallace & 4-Star Colin Smith talk Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff continues to put in the work in pursuit of top-shelf talent in the state of Texas, and those efforts have the potential to pay off sooner rather than later.

Class of 2022 stars Cason Wallace (6-3 combo guard, Richardson, Texas, composite national No. 18 / 5-star prospect) and Colin Smith (6-8 combo forward, Dallas St. Marks, composite national No. ? / 4-star prospect) are both high on the Hogs.

“I like them a lot,” Wallace said of his interest in the Razorbacks. “They’re top three. Really, Arkansas and Baylor (are recruiting Wallace the hardest), they really hit me up every day.”

Wallace said he’s drawn to the Hog staff’s NBA coaching experience as well as the feedback he receives.

“They’ve got a lot of experience with the NBA,” he said. “Obviously, they know how to get me to where I’m going because they’ve been there. They can tell me some of the tricks, things I can learn at the college level to help me get to the NBA.”

Despite the recruiting dead period due to the covid-19 pandemic, Wallace has been able to connect with Hog coaches and build relationships via phone conversations and virtual meetings.

“It’s played out pretty good even though we’ve had the covid situation and we can’t really go on visits,” Wallace said. “They still find a way to keep me updated on their team, life in general at Arkansas, and show me around the campus (via virtual tours) to see what it’s like.

“I’ve seen one of their practices. It was a pretty good, intense practice. They told me a little bit about how they run it, how they’re not like a lot of teams where they get breaks at the same time, they like to keep everything rolling.”

Arguably the best two-way player (offense and defense) in the nation, Wallace talked about his game.

“I’m an all-around player, I’m a team player,” Wallace said. ” I like to get everybody involved and make everybody better. I like to create for myself and for my teammates by doing my job at what I’m good at. I like to guard the best player, no matter what position they are. I make it a hard game for them. A lot of people say I’m the thoughest person that ever guarded them. I take a lot of pride in defense.”

Wallace holds offers from the Hogs, Baylor, Arizona, Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Illinois, Creighton, and DePaul among others. He said he is in no hurry to put out a final or top schools list.

Wallace is averaging 19.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for 18-1 Richardson High School, which is ranked No. 4 in Texas 6A basketball.

“Cason is a great, great kid,” Richardson head coach Kevin Lawson said. “He’s the kind of person you’d like to hang around with your own kids. He is as good a person as he is a player, and he’s a 5-star kid. He’s awesome.”

Smith has been recruited by Arkansas for well over a year, a process that is ongoing and beneficial to the versatile forward

“We speak weekly, usually to let me know they are playing or to wish me luck before a game,” Smith said. “I usually receive a breakdown of my play. They have mentioned that they see all of the enhancements from this summer to my game & body are really showing up.”

At some point once the NCAA allows on-campus visits again, Smith said he hopes to visit Fayetteville.

“Hoping things slow down so I can visit,” he said.

Smith, who confirmed head coach Eric Musselman & assistant coach Corey Williams are his main points of recruiting contact with Arkansas, holds offers from the Hogs, Kansas, UCLA, Stanford, Michigan, Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Minnesota, Georgetown, and SMU among others.

Smith is averaging 22 points, 9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks per game for 5-1 St. Marks.

* 2022 Arkansas commit and 4-star prospect Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton) was in the house with his family at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Wednesday to catch the Razorbacks’ 74-59 win over Ole Miss. A photo of Pinion and Hogs’ iconic super fan Canaan Sandy is included below, as well as a link to a tweet that has a highlight of a Pinion dunk in a win over Dardanelle last week.

2022 Arkansas commit & 4-star Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing, Morrilton) devoured the rim while homing one Friday against Dardanelle! pic.twitter.com/pA99Prnlvp — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) January 30, 2021

* 2021 Arkansas signee and ESPN national No. 7 / 5-star prospect Jersey Wolfenbarger (6-5 combo guard) had 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks on Friday night in Fort Smith Northside’s home win over Little Rock Southwest on Senior Night. Photo linked below.

* 2021 Arkansas interest Jalen Ricks (6-6 wing, Sherwood, Ark., native, 3-star prospect) had 25 points on 8-of-12 field goals, including 6-of-9 from 3, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals last week in Oak Hill (Va.) Academy’s loss against national No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) Academy. For more on Ricks’ Arkansas recruitment, click the link blow to my Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook published on Jan. 25.

* 2021 Arkansas signee Akol Mawein (6-9 combo forward, Navarro College in Texas, national No. 4 / 4-star junior college prospect according to 247Sports.com) is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 rebound through four game for Navarro (1-3).

* 2021 Arkansas signee Chance Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School, ESPN national No. 73 / 4-star prospect) had a combined 33 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks as McEachern went 2-0 in game played last week. In his last 9 games, Moore averaged 20.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.