UA recruiting notebook: Hogs in great shape with ’22 Top 60 Austin Nunez, more

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The addition of David Patrick to Arkansas’ coaching staff in July as the Hogs’ new associate head coach was seen as a win for the program in terms of recruiting footprint states like Texas, and Patrick’s tag-team efforts with head coach Eric Musselman could end up paying dividends with in the San Antonio area in the near future.

Class of 2021 Austin Nunez (6-2 point guard, Wagner High School in San Antonio, composite national No. 56 / 4-star prospect) and his Mom had a Zoom virtual meeting with Musselman at 5:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, according to Wagner associate head coach John A. Smith, who shared details on Sunday with Hogville.net regarding Nunez’s Arkansas recruitment.

“David Patrick and Musselman are doing a masterful job thus far,” Smith said. “(Nunez) is just a junior with another live (evaluation) period coming next year. But Arkansas is on point (in recruiting Nunez).”

When asked “which teams are most in the mix for Austin right now,” Smith placed the programs numerically in this order: 1. Arkansas, 2. Oregon, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Virginia, 5. Texas, 6. Houston, 7. Georgetown, 8. LSU, 9. Baylor, and 10. Howard.

“These 10 schools been super active!” said Smith, who is the cousin of former Razorbacks forward Charles Balentine, who hit the game-winning shot to drop then-No. 1 and undefeated North Carolina in February 1984 in Pine Bluff.

As a sophomore playing a national prep schedule at Cornerstone Christian, Nunez averaged 18 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals per game in 2019-20.

Nunez is long for 6-2, a crafty lefty whose floor IQ and insticnts stand out.

* 2021 Arkansas signee & ESPN national No. 7 / 5-star Jersey Wolfenbarger (6-5 combo guard) had 21 points (on 8-of-11 field goals), 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 20 minutes in Fort Smith Northside’s win Tuesday over Jacksonville. Linked here is a Wolfenbarger highlight from that game …

2021 Arkansas signee & ESPN Nat'l No. 7 / 5-star Jersey Wolfenbarger @JerseyWolf4 (6-5 CG) erased 2 shots on one possession before corraling the loose ball & pushing the other way in a win Tuesday over Jacksonville … Jersey had 21 pts (on 8-11 FGs), 8 rbs, 3 blks in 20 mins … pic.twitter.com/EgxqtJReP1 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

* Arkansas coaches continue to make a priority of 2022 Hog offer Derrian Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, 247Sports.com’s national No. 52 / 4-star prospect). Musselman (Saturday), assistant coach Corey Williams (Sunday), and Patrick (Monday) each reached out to Ford and his family within the past week. Ford and two-time defending 4A state champion Magnolia have yet to begin their 2020-21 season.

* 2022 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton, composite national No. 105 / 4-star prospect) had a game-high 20 points (including shooting 3-of-5 from 3) to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in his team’s 53-48 win Tuesday at Rogers Heritage, marking Pinion’s first official regular-season game since he suffered a knee injury prior to the end of the 2019-20 season. Last week in a benefit game against Maumelle, Pinion finished with 23 points and 9 rebounds in only 3 quarters of play.

* 2021 Arkansas signee Chance Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School in Georgia, ESPN national No. 44 / 4-star prospect) rang up 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 steals in his team’s 3-point victory over South Cobb in the season-opener on Tuesday. Linked here are Moore’s highlights from that game …

2021 Arkansas signee & ESPN Nat'l No. 44 / 4* Chance Moore @Chance3303 (6-5 wing) with a double-double = 21 pts, 10 rbs, 4 blks, & 2 stls to lead McEachern School (GA) to a 3-pt win in OT against South Cobb on Tuesday … pic.twitter.com/8pPR28I0ww — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

* 2022 Arkansas offer Nick Smith, Jr. (6-4 combo guard, Sylvan Hills, 247Sports.com’s national No. 25 / 4-star prospect) officially began his 2020-21 season spectacularly on Tuesday with 32 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, albeit in a narrow home loss against a talented Little Rock Central squad. Linked are Smith’s highlights and a post-game interview …

2022 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) w/21 pts, 13 rbs, 3 asts, 2 stls as Sylvan Hills leads LRCentral, 38-36, at halftime … Arkansas offers '23 Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish w/12p, 7r, 3a, 2s and '24 K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 w/9p, 5r, 1b … pic.twitter.com/qPLSan3X6e — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG, Sylvan Hills) cashes in 2 steals for 2 strong transition buckets as part of his 32-pt, 15-rb, 4-ast, 3-stl, 1-blk effort on Tuesday against LRCentral … pic.twitter.com/PWYuw9KELm — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) had a game-high 32 pts — incl this slice-&-dice one-handed floater — to go w/game-high 15 rbs, 4 asts, 3 stls, & 1 blk, but Sylvan Hills fell at home Tuesday, 65-60, against a talented LRCentral squad … pic.twitter.com/M0fKF1riqP — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG, Sylvan Hills) talks about his game (32 pts, 15 rbs, 4 asts, 3 stls, 1 blk) and his team's narrow 65-60 loss Tuesday against LRCentral … pic.twitter.com/qBBtE8YCW0 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

* Arkansas offers and Little Rock Central starters 2023 Bryson Warren (6-2 point guard) and 2024 K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing) put up solid numbers in helping the Tigers to a 65-60 road win Tuesday over Sylvan Hills. Warren finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, while Boateng had 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Linked are Warren’s and Boateng’s game highlights and a post-game interview with Warren …

2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) w/20 pts (incl this clutch pull-up J late in the 4th Q) to go w/11 rbs, 4 asts, 3stls to lead LRCentral to a 65-60 road win over Sylvan Hills … '24 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing) w/11p, 8r, & 1b … pic.twitter.com/H6P3RFD08n — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) drives & draws the help before dishing to the right wing for a triple by 2021 guard Corey Camper, Jr. @CoreyCamperJr … during LRCentral's 65-60 win Tuesday at Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/UBDXkVqJF8 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

Check out the subtle stop-&-go action here by 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) to set up a pull-up J … part of Warren's 20-pt, 11-reb, 4-ast, 3-stl effort Tuesday in LRCentral's 65-60 win at Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/dTzOqNH5QV — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

2021 guard Hudson Likens @LikensHudson of LRCentral with a 3-splash off a nice drive-&-dime from 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish … during the Tigers' 65-60 win Tuesday at Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/5WZk6N0XVp — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020

2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing) finishes inside during LRCentral's 65-60 win Tuesday at Sylvan Hills … Boateng finished w/11 pts, 8 rbs, 3 asts, & 2 blks … pic.twitter.com/5HRLKtHIG1 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 18, 2020