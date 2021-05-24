UA recruiting notebook: New 2022 offer out of Georgia, June visitors, more

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks did well by reaching into Georgia to land a top 100 recruit in the class of 2021, and now it appears they’re after another top 100 prospect from the peach state as talented 2022 Josh Reed picked up a Hog scholarship offer on Friday.

Reed (6-7 small forward / wing, Pace Academy in Atlanta, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com) announced his Arkansas offer via Twitter.

“I’m really interested,” Reed told Hogville.net. “My Dad’s from there (El Dorado), so that’s part of the reason I like it. I also like the coaches, the facilities, and the location.”

Reed has been in contact with at least two of the Hogs’ coaches.

“I’ve talked to Coach (Eric) Musselman a couple of times before but Coach Gus Argenal offered me,” he said.

In addition to the Razorbacks, Reed holds offers from Oklahoma State, Xavier, and Boston College.

Although Reed said he plans to visit Arkansas, he added, “I’m not sure when I am though.”

Reed averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds last season. In keeping with Musselman’s preference for “positionless” prospects, Reed said he brings versatility to both sides of the ball.

“I’m really versatile so I can play multiple positions and guard multiple positions,” Reed said. “I also feel like my 3-point jump shot is a big part of my game.”

In November, the Razorbacks signed 2021 Chance Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School in Powder Springs, Ga., ESPN national No. 70 / 4-star prospect), who is set to arrive in Fayetteville on May 30.

* Hoop Hogs up to at least 7 visits set for June: It’s been over a year since recruits could make on-campus visits due to the covid-19 pandemic, and with the NCAA’s mandated recruiting dead period being lifted at the end of May, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host several highly regarded prospects beginning the first day of June. Here seven planned for next month …

— 2022 Derrian Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, national No. 39 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 1-3.

— 2022 Kel’el Ware (7-0 forward / center, North Little Rock, composite national No. 30 / 4-star prospect) will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 1.

— 2022 Barry Dunning (6-6 small forward / wing, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala., composite national No. 44 / 4-star prospect) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 3-5.

— 2023 Layden Blocker (6-2 point guard, Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, Little Rock native, national No. 57 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 5.

— 2022 Ramel Lloyd, Jr. (6-6 combo guard, Sierra Canyon in California, composite national No. 67 / 4-star prospect) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 22-24.

— 2022 Jordan Walsh (6-7 combo forward, Faith Family Academy in Texas, ESPN national No. 32 / 4-star prospect ) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 24-26)

— 2022 Kijani Wright (6-9 forward, Windward School in California, composite national No. 11 / 5-star prospect) will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 27-29.

* Portal prospect still in the mix for Hogs:Eastern Illinois senior-transfer Marvin Johnson(6-6 guard, first team All Ohio Valley Conference in ’20-21 after averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals) remains a recruiting target for Arkansas, according to sources, as he has the Hogs in his final 4 list of schools that includes Mississippi State, New Mexico State, and Drake.

* Prized 2021 recruits rake in more honors as they converge on Fayetteville: In addition to being named ESPN 5-star prospects and McDonald’s All Americans, Arkansas women’s basketball freshmen Jersey Wolfenbarger (6-5 combo guard, Fort Smith) and Maryam Dauda(6-4 post, Bentonville) have been named to the Jordan Brand Classic all star roster. Both players moved to Fayetteville over the weekend to begin their careers as Razorbacks. Regarding the men’s program, all four transfer-portal signees — Au’Diese Toney (6-6 junior wing), Chris Lykes(5-7 senior guard), Stanley Umude (6-6 senior combo forward), and Jaxson Robinson (6-7 freshman wing) — arrived in Fayetteville over the weekend.

* 2023 in-state Arkansas target picks up blueblood offer: Junior-to-be Bryson Warren(6-2 point guard, Littkle Rock Central, national No. 32 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) received a scholarship offer from Kansas on Sunday. Warren now has 23 offers from Division1 schools.