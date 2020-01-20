UAPB defeated at home by Southern U. 75-56

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team lost at home to Southern 75-56 on Saturday.

The Golden Lions (3-13, 2-2 SWAC) had two players score in double figures, led by Zavian Jackson, who had 15 points and two steals. Terrance Banyard added 13 points and two blocks, and Marquell Carter added nine points and seven rebounds.

UAPB shared the ball well in Saturday’s game, racking up 16 assists on 21 made field goals. Individually, Jordan Mcnair led the way for the Golden Lions with six assists, and Jamil Wilson also added five assists.

A slow start plagued the men as well, leading 37-24 at halftime.

The Golden Lions trailed by as many as 23 in the second half but cut the deficit to nine at 56-47 on a K’Shun Stokes with 9:00 remaining but could get no closer.

“We didn’t shoot the ball the way we’re capable of shooting it, and it showed tonight,” said UAPB head coach George Ivory. “We could never get in the rhythm of the game, but we’ll regroup and be ready for a better show on Monday night.”

The Golden Lions will face off against Alcorn State Monday for MLK night at 7:30 p.m. The UAPB Sports Network will have a live radio broadcast on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com, and on the free UAPB Athletics App.