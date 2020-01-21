1  of  2
UAPB falls to Alcorn State 82-54

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team fell 82-54 to the Alcorn State Braves at home Monday night at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The Golden Lions (3-14, 2-3 SWAC) had two players score in double figures led by Artavious McDyess, who had 12 points. Marquell Carter tacked on 11 points, and three steals and Markedric Bell added nine points, six rebounds, and two steals.

“Alcorn St. did a great job of executing the plan tonight,” said UAPB head coach George Ivory. “They’re a good team and did what a veteran team supposed to do. We just have to do a better job of guarding the three-point line and play better defense.”

The Golden Lions return to action Saturday against Prairie View at 5:30 p.m. The UAPB Sports Network will have a live radio broadcast on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com, and on the free UAPB Athletics App.

